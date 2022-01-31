World indoor best for Gardiner

Bahamian Olympic Champion ‘Speedy’ Steven Gardiner proved that he is in a league of his own, setting a world indoor best on Friday.

Gardiner, who had just ran a new national record in the 300 meters (m) indoors two weeks prior, took it a step further on Friday, setting a new world indoor best in that event when he ran a blistering 31.56 seconds at the South Carolina Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina.

Gardiner obliterated the previous record of 31.87 seconds set by Noah Lyles back in 2017. It was also another national record and a North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) indoor area record.

After the race, the Abaco native posted his thoughts on Instagram.

“Conquered a World Record/World’s Best today at 300m. I’m in awe and I’m proud of the strides I’m making this season … So much more to come in the next few months,” he posted.

Representing Adidas, Gardiner was nearly a full second ahead of second-place finisher Nathon Allen of Jamaica, who ran 32.54 seconds. Finishing third was Norfolk State University’s Chance Arinze, clocking 32.96 seconds.

Two weeks ago, Gardiner ran a then-Bahamian national record of 32.06 seconds for first place in the men’s 300m at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazer Invitational.

The 400m specialist made the race on Friday look effortless as he took the lead after the second curve and never looked back. He kept the pace up and sprinted away from the field on the final lap.

In other track news, Devynne Charlton ran a season’s best of 7.95 seconds in the 60m hurdles. The Adidas athlete ran out of lane four in that event at the Millrose Games in New York, New York. Jamaican Britany Anderson won the race with a time of 7.91 seconds. Charlton was second and placing third was American Tonea Marshall who ran 7.99 seconds.

The University of Tennessee Volunteers’ Charisma Taylor qualified for the World Athletics Indoor Championships when she clocked 8.02 seconds in the women’s 60m hurdles at the Bob Pollock Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina. Her time went well below the 8.16 seconds qualifying standard. It was also a school record and the

sixth-fastest time in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I this season. Taylor placed second in the final after coming into the final with a time of 8.06 seconds. Winning that race was North Carolina A&T’s Paula Salmon with a time of 7.89 seconds. Kendell Williams, who ran unattached, was third when she posted a time of 8.26 seconds.

The junior was also active in the triple jump, competing in that event for the first time this season. She had her best jump on her fifth attempt, posting a national record leap of 13.90m (45’ 7-1/4”), breaking Tamara Myer’s old national record of 13.60m (44’ 7-1/2”). Taylor placed third overall and now holds the school record, breaking the former record of 13.54m (44’ 5-1/4”). The 13.90m leap is the third-best distance in NCAA Division I this season. Winning that event was Jasmine Moore representing the University of Florida Gators. She posted a leap of 14.55m (47’ 9”). Moore’s teammate Natricia Hooper was second, posting a leap of 14.10m (46’ 3-1/4”).

Also in action at that meet was Bahamian Doneisha Anderson, representing the Gators. She ran 54.72 seconds to place fifth in the 400m. Her teammate Talitha Diggs won that race with a time of 52 seconds flat. Anderson ran in the 200m and placed 17th with a time of 24.79 seconds.

Bahamian Camille Rutherford was in action for the University of Houston Cougars at her school’s Houston G5 and Super 22 Invitational in Houston, Texas. Rutherford was the first to cross the finish line in the 60m dash after she clocked 7.31 seconds. Bahamian Tynia Gaither was third with a time of 7.45 seconds. Phyllis Francis was second in 7.36 seconds. Rutherford’s teammate and cousin Alexis Tilford-Rutherford ran the preliminaries and clocked 8.04 seconds to finish 29th overall.

In the semifinals, Rutherford posted a time of 7.29 seconds, which puts her at number 14 on the NCAA Division I list in that event this season.

Rutherford was back in action in the women’s distance medley relay where the Houston Cougars posted a time of 12:17.71 to place a close second. Her team included Victoria Louise, Michelle Mayer and Madeline Castleberry. The University of Texas at San Antonio team won that race when they ran 12:17.10. Georgia State University finished third when they posted a time of 12:21.42.

Tilford-Rutherford was 41st overall in the 200m when she ran 26.56 seconds.

There were a lot of Bahamian collegiate athletes at the Rod McCravy Track and Field Invitational at the University of Kentucky’s Nutter Fieldhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday and Saturday.

Ohio State University Buckeyes’ Shaun Miller Jr. picked up his second victory in the high jump this season when he cleared 2.15m (7’ 0-1/2”). The sophomore attempted to clear 2.18m (7’ 1-3/4”) for an indoor personal best but was not able to get over the bar in the three attempts. Placing second behind him was Kentucky Wildcats’ senior Rahman Minor who jumped 2.10m (6’ 10-3/4”). The University of Michigan’s Cassidy Henshaw placed third with a height of 2.05m (6’ 8-3/4”).

Tamar Greene was in the triple jump pit for the Purdue University Boilermakers. He leapt his best jump of 15.95m (52’ 4”) on his sixth and final attempt to finish third. The Buckeyes’ Clarence Foote-Talley set a meet record of 16.38m (53’ 9”) to win that event. Finishing second was the Wildcats’ Luke Brown who posted a mark of 16.06m (52’ 8-1/4”).

Greene was also in action in the 60m dash when he finished 36th overall after clocking 7.20 seconds. Also in those preliminaries was the Buckeyes’ Adrian Curry, another Bahamian. He qualified for the semifinals with the 15th fastest time of 6.86 seconds. Curry’s teammate and fellow Bahamian Tavonte Mott ran 7.16 seconds to place 34th overall. Curry ran a personal best time of 6.84 seconds in the semifinals but did not qualify for the final.

Curry ran the 200m and finished in a time of 21.97 seconds, finishing 22nd overall. Mott placed 27th after clocking 22.14 seconds.

A week after not finishing the 400m because of a fall, the Wildcats’ Megan Moss ran her way to the 11th best time in the NCAA this season with a 52.69 seconds clocking. She finished second. Her teammate Alexis Holmes won that event after posting a time of 52.07 seconds. Michigan’s Ziyah Holman was third with a time of 52.95 seconds.

Holmes and sophomore Moss teamed up with Masai Russell and Karimah Davis to win the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:34.65. Baylor University ran 3:34.65 to place second and the University of Minnesota ran a time of 3:38.48 to finish third.

Moss ran the second leg in the distance medley relay to help her team finish second with a time of 11:01.81. Her teammates include Jenna Gearing, Jenna Schwinghamer and Tori Herman. Winning that race was the Gators who clocked 11:00.92. The other Wildcats team was third in 11:24.39.

Also in action for the Buckeyes was Oscar Smith who ran the 60m hurdles. He made it to the final where he placed seventh with a time of 8.10 seconds. His best time of the meet was in the preliminaries where he posted a time of 7.99 seconds to win the third heat.

The Wildcats’ Anthaya Charlton had to settle for seventh in the long jump after leaping 5.85m (19’ 2-1/2”). Winning the event was Alex Madlock who posted a jump of 6.31m (20’ 8-1/2”).

Charlton was also in action in the 200m along with her teammate Jaida Knowles. Finishing 30th was Knowles with a time of 25.24 seconds. Charlton finished 47th after clocking 25.62 seconds. Charlton was back in action in the 60m dash where she finished 37th overall after posting a time of 7.77 seconds.

Bahamian athletes will be in action this coming weekend as the indoor season continues at various venues.