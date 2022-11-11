Business

WSC addressing ‘serious’ water supply issues on Eleuthera

November 11, 2022
Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears.

Calling the water supply issues plaguing Eleuthera very serious, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said it will take six months for specially designed and built storage tanks to be completed and installed on the island.

A series of mechanical failures beginning in June has left part of the island without potable water for days at a time.

While the government has provided temporary water storage solutions, challenges persist.

“The water system in Eleuthera is a serious problem that the Water and Sewerage Corporation is addressing. The operator of the desalination plant, Aqua Design, there are certain challenges that they have had and to mitigate against the frequency of these disruptions, the government has commissioned a manufacturer in the United States to produce two storage tanks, which are being designed with a certain level of resilience in terms of glass lining and so on. The timeframe for that is six months,” Sears told reporters this week.

“The first payment would have been made about two months ago. In the interim, temporary storage facilities, each one million imperial gallons, are being installed to basically provide a temporary solution pending the installation of the tanks, which are being manufactured. I am advised that the Water and Sewerage Corporation has called an extraordinary general meeting of its board to address this concern. It has been a concern for some time and I expect that the board will address it.”

The temporary tanks cost $3.2 million and will be located at the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s Naval Base pumping station and its Bogue pumping station.

In September, Water and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Sylvanus Petty said the corporation was “feverishly working with plant operators to rectify the issue”.

