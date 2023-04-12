WSC awaiting numbers from Aqua Design to complete buyout

Although he said there have been no reported water supply issues in North Eleuthera for at least five months, Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) Sylvanus Petty said the corporation is still moving forward with buying out supplier Aqua Design for the remainder of its contract.

Throughout 2022 Eleuthera faced a water supply crisis, with residents complaining of inconsistent potable water distribution for sometimes weeks at a time.

Although in recent months the government has taken measures to improve water supply on the island, Petty told reporters yesterday that it is still the corporation’s priority to end its relationship with Aqua Design and hand the management of Eleuthera’s water supply over to a Bahamian company.

“Yes we are. We are trying to be as cordial as possible. We are just waiting on their numbers to come in, because we have asked for a buyout. That’s what we are waiting on. So far the relationship has been good, but it’s time for us to part ways. My personal view is we need to put the infrastructure, it shouldn’t be in the hands of a foreigner. We should be able to control our own destiny when it comes to our utilities,” Petty said.

“It should be Bahamian owned. It’s time we moved in that direction and it’s something that should have been done many, many years ago because if you are Bahamian, you should take pride in what you do, and when you go home you would want to know that your water is on. A Bahamian company is the way to go and just providing reliable water to Bahamians is my number one goal.”

In February, WSC General Manager Robert Deal said the corporation had completed the installation of a half-million-gallon ModuTank to assist with increasing storage capacity at the Naval Base Desalination Plant in North Eleuthera.

He foreshadowed plans to install another one-million-gallon storage tank by April, which would increase capacity to 1.5 million gallons.

Petty said since the corporation’s intervention, there have been fewer instances of distribution interruption.

“We haven’t had any problems since late November early December, everything has been working fine. We have increased capacity, we have increased storage. We’re still working out some issues, some little kinks that we have to get sorted out, but so far so good,” he said.

“We have been on track and every morning we have meetings with the managers on the Family Islands to make sure. We have created a WhatsApp group to ensure everyone is informed of what is going on and everybody can monitor the levels of the tanks, how many persons are on the island and stuff like that.”