Xavion Johnson wins gold in Quebec Open

Bahamian junior judoka Xavion Johnson is busy in Canada showcasing his skills and managed to get one of his biggest victories by securing the gold medal in the Quebec Open, at the Claude-Robillard Sports Complex in Quebec, Canada this past Saturday.

Xavion won the under-18 60 kilograms (kg) division that saw some 31 competitors in action for the gold medal. He took down Luka Tsatsalashvili 3-0 after 2:49 on the mat.

“It feels really good to win in Quebec, it was like a dream come true. The tournament for me was amazing and I fought well. I felt like everything was coming together,” Xavion said.

It was his fifth match in that category for the day with each match presenting tougher opponents. In his final match, Xavion said that the game plan was to grip Tsatsalashvili and outwork him and that led to him winning the gold medal. As expected, the 16-year-old learnt something about himself after winning that gold medal match.

“The biggest takeaway from the tournament was that I belong with the best after I was able to beat the best Canadian in u18-60kg, who also qualified for worlds. It made me realize I’m also one of the best in the world,” Xavion said.

He is not resting on his laurels just yet, he is even more motivated as has realized that he still has a lot of work to do if he wants to be the best.

In mid-October, Xavion was competing in the Manitoba Open at the Dakota Community Center in Manitoba, Canada. He won the bronze medal in the under-18 66kg division – one weight class higher than what he normally fights in. He fell to Peter Velonas. He also won the bronze medal in the senior division 66kg division falling to Ashton Debruyne at the Manitoba Open.

“The difference from last year and now is 100

percent my mental strength and aggression on the mat. I’m now way more hungry to win a tournament or match,” Xavion said.

While in Canada, Xavion is under the tutelage of Russ Gallant and trains at the Lethbridge Kyodokan Judo Club in Lethbridge, Alberta. He goes to Capstone Academy that is based her on New Providence. He still keeps abreast with his work and is expected to graduate at the end of the school year.

Xavion will now head to Toronto, Canada to compete in the Ontario Open Judo Championships at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Center on Friday, November 11.

The focused and driven judoka is not taking a break after this weekend. With his mind on becoming a legend in the sport, he will keep training during the Christmas break when he returns home.