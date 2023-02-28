Yacht show reveals opportunities for Bahamians in sector

The Bahamas Charter Yacht Show was pivotal in awakening Bahamians to the understanding of how many opportunities are available to the local community in one of the most lucrative tourism segments, Exclusiv Consultants’ lead agent Teryl Lightbourn told Guardian Business.

The yacht show brought charter brokers to The Bahamas to meet yacht owners and discover yachts to add to their portfolios. The show also gave a front seat to Bahamians involved in servicing the yachting industry in The Bahamas.

While boats were featured across four marinas in Nassau – Yacht Haven, Bay Street Marina, Atlantis Marina and Hurricane Hole Marina – companies that provide essential services to yachts were set up at Bay Street Marina to expose their businesses.

Lightbourne said there are myriad opportunities for

Bahamians in the yacht industry, explaining that events like the yacht show serve to introduce people like LJM Maritime Academy students to the industry.

She said while there aren’t a large number of businesses servicing the sector yet, Bahamians are slowly becoming aware of the opportunities.

Lightbourne said in order to provide the services needed by yachts, Exclusiv Consultants keeps a database of almost 1,350 Bahamians from varying disciplines.

“I think the yacht show is important… the brokers obviously are here and it is a private event to showcase boats for foreigners to come and charter, but I also think for the volunteers that are part of the show, it’s important for them to see it,” said Lightbourne.

“People that are in training as well, to say, ‘hey this is an opportunity to become a part of these boats, to meet the crew, to see how it works, to see what is expected of me, to see how to act.

“I think it’s important for them to see that it’s a different world.”

Managing Director of Island Yachts Travis Delva said his company recognized a provisioning gap in the yachting industry and built a successful company around it.

Delva said the opportunities for Bahamians in the industry are endless.

“We are at a pivotal time where people can enter and get educated to get on these yachts, he said.

“And even if you don’t want to be on board… there are so many indirect services that these yachts patronize that can be facilitated by Bahamians.

“When the yachts come in they need support and someone to provide for what is going to be consumed onboard. They do not have the time. Schedules are packed. You need someone on the ground who can get you what you need, high quality, as quick as you can.”

Delva’s company featured an 80-foot yacht called Gail Force. A Bahamian crew of four served authentically Bahamian food to brokers and visitors to the yacht and gave tours aboard the boat.

The boat’s decor for the show featured Bahamian accents, like a Junkanoo centerpiece for the main dining table.

Lightbourne said her company includes an in-house florist, in-house production team and has now started to develop its own pre-mixed alcoholic beverages with cocktails like margaritas, Old

Fashioned, and Whiskey Sour, all produced in The Bahamas and ready to drink.

Lightbourne and Delva lamented the fact that a Bahamian brokers license does not currently exist and that Bahamians are not allowed to sell charters from inside The Bahamas.

They both agreed that those are barriers to opportunities for Bahamians who are coming out of school and looking to participate in sectors in tourism and the yachting industry.

“There are only a hand full of local Bahamian Brokers that have tapped into the Yacht Charter market and this means that these are additional paths for Bahamians to venture into following necessary qualifications,” said Lightbourne. “And lastly, that we hope that we can continue to work along with international affiliations and offer a new outlook to next gen of the Bahamas.”