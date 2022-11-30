Young athletes show up for javelin camp

Bahamian javelin thrower Keyshawn Strachan is excited about the future of track and field in The Bahamas, particularly in the throws, and that excitement was heightened even more with the turnout of young enthusiasts in his hometown of North Andros this past Saturday.

Strachan hosted his inaugural javelin camp, the Keyshawn Strachan Javelin Camp, in North Andros on Saturday. Just over two dozen youngsters showed up at the Carl Oliver Track at Huntley P. Christie High School in Nicholl’s Town, North Andros, for the camp. Junior and senior national record holder in the men’s javelin Strachan said the talent is definitely there and that the future looks promising.

“I was very enlivened about the camp … it was successful which I expected. Everything went smoothly,” said Strachan. “The kids learned a lot and most of them had a lot of fun. I loved the spirit they brought into the camp, that they were eager to learn about the fundamentals and techniques about the javelin. I’m delighted to say that I really enjoyed spending time and helping the kids. I had a lot of fun with them.”

Strachan said there was about 22 pre-teens from primary school and about three from Huntley P. Christie High who showed up at the one-day camp. He was assisted by his local coach from Blue Chip Athletics Corrington Maycock and his sister Kamera Strachan who herself is a talented young javelin thrower.

Older brother Keyshawn is an established javelin thrower globally – number two in the world on the World Athletics Top Performance List for 2022. He is the record holder in the under-17 and under-20 boys divisions at the CARIFTA Games, a multi-gold medalist at CARIFTA, a gold medalist at the Penn Relays in the High School Boys Division and he also has a gold and silver from the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships. Additionally, Keyshawn Strachan competed at the last two World Athletics Under-20 Championships, culminated by a bronze medal performance in Cali, Colombia, this year. He has a personal best heave of 79.89 meters (m) – 262’ 1”, number 23 on the all-time list for juniors.

Younger sister Kamera is starting to make her mark in the event. At just 14 years old, she qualified for the CARIFTA Games this year, and finished fourth in the under-17 girls division with a throw of 39.86m (130’ 9 “).

They hail from Lowe Sound, North Andros.

“I want to say thanks to my coach Corrington Maycock and my little sister Kamera who helped out where it was needed. I’m sure the kids can say they learned a lot from them both,” said Keyshawn Strachan. “I couldn’t have done it without them and the support of family and friends. Also, I would like to thank each and everybody who supported the camp.”

Coming on board as sponsors and supporters for the inaugural camp this year were Oaktree Medical Center, Island Comfort Bed & Breakfast, MV Capt. Prince, Andros Pure Water Co., Western Air, Farieba’s Car Rental, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), Vackane Evans Enterprise, North Andros Super Center, Restaurant and Snacks Supplies (North Andros), Centerville Food Store, Member of Parliament for North Andros and the Berry Islands Leonardo Lightbourne, Chief Councillor Donna Pickstock, Blue Chip Athletics Head Coach Maycock, BAAA President Drumeco Archer, Kelsey Mills, Brian Cleare, Jason Edwards and Dionne Britton.

Strachan, 18, said he is hopeful that the camp will grow from year to year. He is a graduate of St. John’s College here in Nassau, and received a full four-year scholarship to Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, USA. Strachan will begin his tenure at Auburn in the spring of 2023.