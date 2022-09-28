Sports

Youth flag football teams perform admirably in Florida

The Bahamas Youth Flag Football League (BYFFL) competed in the Flag Football World Championship Tour’s Orlando Major Qualifier Tournament in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, and the teams performed admirably.

The BYFFL took three teams to the tournament, competing in the 11-and-Under (11U), 13-and-Under (13U) and 17-and-Under (17U) divisions.

The 11U team had a winless tournament record of 0-3, but the other two teams were able to record wins and advance in tournament play.

The 13U team had a rough start in the tournament, but were able to rally and were crowned the champions of the 13U division. They defeated the Spring Hill All Stars out of Spring Hill, Florida, 20-13, in the championship game of that division.

The 17U team finished a perfect 2-0 in their first round of play, and earned the second seed after the preliminary round of play. They advanced to the semifinals. According to reports, a number of injuries plagued this team and they had only five healthy players in the semifinal game. As a result, the 17U team lost, 19-12, to the West Boynton Saints, out of Boynton Beach, Florida.

The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

