Yvonne Angelica Patton

Graveside Funeral Service for Yvonne Angelica Patton, age 73  of Hill Street, Seven Hills  Estate, will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 am. At the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.  Officiating will be Deacon Gregory Taylor

PRE-CREMATION.

Left to cherish her memory are her Husband: William Joseph Patton; Daughter: Crystle Patton; Brother: Quaison Saunders; Sisters: Portia Saunders, Deborah Saunders, Constance Saunders; Aunts: Sylvia Pratt Kemp, Eulie Lafleur, Sylvia Campbell; In-Laws: Alvene Sands; Yeshi Saunders; Nieces and Nephews: Monica, Gretchen, Hartley and Kayen Saunders, Tigest, Yonas, Yacintha Saunders, Byron Saunders, Kezia Hanna; Grandnieces and nephews: Michael Cleare, Ysa Saunders, Tyler and Laurelle Saunders, Ticzari Thompson, Dawson and Dilyn Hanna; And a host of other relatives & friends including: The family of the late Joseph Roberts, Apostle Jacqueline Burrows Carey and Family, Renetha Pratt and family, The Ministry of Reconciliation & Deliverance Int’l (MORDI) Family; Maria Thompson and family, and many others too numerous to mention.

