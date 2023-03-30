Obituaries
Yvonne Cynthia “Vern” McKenzie
Yvonne Cynthia “Vern” McKenzie aged 66 of Rolleville, Exuma, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023.
She is survived by her Daughters: Senovia Taylor-Smith and Erinique Taylor; Granddaughter: Darrenique Burrows; Brother: Carey “Pope” McKenzie; Sisters: Audrey Taylor, Mazilee Knowles, Paula, and Marsha McKenzie; Aunt: Veronica Curtis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.