Yvonne Cynthia “Vern” McKenzie aged 66 of Rolleville, Exuma, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Senovia Taylor-Smith and Erinique Taylor; Granddaughter: Darrenique Burrows; Brother: Carey “Pope” McKenzie; Sisters: Audrey Taylor, Mazilee Knowles, Paula, and Marsha McKenzie; Aunt: Veronica Curtis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.