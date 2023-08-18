Funeral service for the late Yvonne Fernander- Knowles age 58 years of #27 Seabreeze Lane will be held on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Life Church, Seabreeze Lane.

Officiating will be Pastor William Jay Simms assisted by other ministers of the gospel.Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Yvonne left the following people to cherish her moments and her memory: husband: Phillip Knowles; children: Diondre and Deandra Knowles; father: Patrick Fernander; sisters: Patricia (Erskine) Bain, Brenda (Frank) Forbes, Karen Deveaux, Andrea and Prescola Bonaby, Makeisha Saunders, Kuria, Tara, and Liz Fernander; brothers: Terrance Charlton, Dedrick Ingraham, Deandre, Jason, Patrick Jr., Dion, and Byron Fernander; adopted mother: Carmetle Rahming; mother-in-law: Hazel Taylor; adopted family: Christine, Micheline, Ella, Mark, Tory – Wellington Rahming; aunts: Urdine Knowles, Velma, and Shirley Fernander; aunts-in-law: Gloria and Judy Taylor; brothers in-law: Michael Knowles, Patrick Stenio, Paul Stenio, Mario Ferguson, Jason Taylor, Keith Taylor, Tyrone Robinson; sisters-in-law: Michelle Saunders, Shantel Dawkins; nieces and nephews: Lynette, Leonard, Lyndell, Leonarda, La’Shae, Giovanna, Brittany, Gabriel, and Frank Jr., Keiron, Kaylisa and Keely, Terrance Jr., Anishka, Gregory, Stanlesha, Christopher, Prestige, Pedro, Ped-Jahro, Deidre, Desh, Daija, Jaden, Sara, Dedrick Jr., Cedrick, Dion, Destinique, Deandria, Kaden, Ruby, Valdez, Demetrius, Dominique, Kendera, Davard, Antwan; cousins: Bernadette and Yvette Williams, Margo Ruthnell, Damaris, Bradley, Larry, Albert, Brian, Denise, and Daniel Ferguson. Best Friends: Jill Henry, Judy Taylor, Ella Rahming, Gina Gomez, Beverley; As well as other relatives and friends that are known to the family: like Van Miller and family, the Gibson family, Gina Gomez and family, Gloria McPhee and family, the Edgecombe family, William and Kathy Pratt, Jill Henry and family, Ella Rahming and family, Jimmy Allen and Virginia Allen, Brenda Johnson and family, Ian and Michelle Rolle and family, Erica Dean, E. Collie and family, Silvia Wilmott and family, Kathy and Craig Roberts, as well as the whole Citrus Meadows/Seabreeze Community, The Bain Town Community, the Melia Hotel community, and many others.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson & Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.