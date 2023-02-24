Yvonne McDonald

Memorial service for the late The Late Commandant Yvonne McDonaldage 70 years of #7 West Jamaica Ave, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly Nassau, New Providence will be held at Progressive Liberal Party Headquarters East Sunrise Highway & Beach Drive Freeport, on Thursday, February 23rd 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late The Late Commandant Yvonne McDonaldage 70 years of #7 West Jamaica Ave, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly Nassau, New Providence will be held at Jubilee’s Cathedral East Settler’s Way, Freeport, Bahamas, on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Godfrey R. Williams assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Grand Bahama Memorial Park #2, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She was pre-deceased by her Mother: Euna Turnquest; Daughter: Erica McDonald

Her cherish memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Husband: Leslie McDonald; Sons: Cranston McDonald and Travis McDonald; Daughters: Faith McDonald and Heather McDonald; Step-son: Raymond McDonald; Daughter In-law: Teena McDonald; Grandchildren: Cranston McDonald Jr., Shiloh McDonald, and Abagail McDonald; Sisters: Shirley Martin and Meshelle Turnquest-Moss; Sisters In-law: Waide McDonald, Wendellie McDonald Rolle, Erica McDonald, Lilian McDonald, Valerie McDonald, Donna McDonald, and LaKeitha McDonald; Brother: Shane Mortimer; Brothers In-law: Greg Martin, Ansil McDonald, Sherman McDonald (deceased), John McDonald, and Audley Hepburn Jr; Aunt: Violet Pintard; Uncle: Phillip Major (Evelyn); Nieces: Tabitha Miller (Kevin), Yakesha Bastian (Ryan), Keishelle Francis (Devon), Keishanne Evans (Nathan), Sherma McDonald, D’Ahjah McDonald, Jaynell Drayton, and Tavia Lowe (Andre); Nephews: Darren McKenzie, Michello McKenzie (Natasha), Wilton Martin (Nordiana), Shawn Mortimer, Keith Michael Moss, Keiano Moss, Fred McDonald (Shavon), Shervin McDonald, Donavon Hepburn, Menjaro Hepburn, and Renaldo Hepburn; Cousins: Linda, Tiffany, Marjorie Ann, Wendy, Joseph, Keisha, Ramona, Rachel, and Coby Delaney, Linelle Dames, Rhodney Lloyd, Cindy Pintard, John Pintard, Melonie Allen, Ramadan and Nathalie McKenzie, Debbie Lightbourn, Maria Jones, Elizabeth Martin, Marilyn Pratt, Antoinette, Hester, Larry, Lynden, and Mario Major; Numerous Grand Nieces & Grand Nephews; Others: Louis Hudson, Sonia Williams, Jean Pratt, Janet Williams, Foster & Valencia Carroll, Jeanie McDonald, Shavanti Griffin-Longe, Elizabeth Jones, Jordache Grant, Pamela Woods, Wandrea Rolle, Bishop Godfrey and Iris Williams, Bishop Dr. Carrington Pinder & Family, Pastor Harrison and Dianne Butler, Pastor Alonzo & Dr. Monique Hinsey, Elaine Rese, Robert and Edith Johnson, Bobby Johnson, Virgina Jones, Kizzy Adderley, Ossreia Laing-McIntosh, Garnett Rolle, The St. Johns Native Baptist Family, Jubilee Cathedral Family, The Girls Brigade Bahamas and Turks & Caicos, The Boys Brigade, The Legends Marching Band, The Pre-school Association, The Ministry of Youth Sports & Culture, The Ministry of Education, and The Progressive Liberal Party.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.