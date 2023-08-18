Obituaries
Yvonne Patricia Maura
DEATH NOTICE
Yvonne Patricia Maura aged 91 years, of Sayle Street, Boyd Subdivision, died at her residence on Monday 14th August, 2023.
She is survived by her Children: Anastasia Maura, Hubert & Orville Maura, Cecilia Maura, Jovita & Marko Chea, R. Matt & Cheryl Maura, and Marichal & Shenika Maura, and Val Maura; Grandchildren: Cedeno, Malissa, & Surnee Maura; Aaron & Christina Marie Chea; Matysha Maura-Cartwright, Michael, Brenika, Marichal Jr., and Micah Maura;Sister: Blanche Moss Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.