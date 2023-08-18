Obituaries

Yvonne Patricia Maura

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Yvonne Patricia Maura aged 91 years, of Sayle Street, Boyd Subdivision, died at her residence on Monday 14th August, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: Anastasia Maura, Hubert & Orville Maura, Cecilia Maura, Jovita & Marko Chea, R. Matt & Cheryl Maura, and Marichal & Shenika Maura, and Val Maura; Grandchildren: Cedeno, Malissa, & Surnee Maura; Aaron & Christina Marie Chea; Matysha Maura-Cartwright, Michael, Brenika, Marichal Jr., and Micah Maura;Sister: Blanche Moss Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Clement Terrance Newton

August 18, 2023

Lillian Mildred Gibson Née Gay

August 18, 2023

Fred Derreck Lloyd

August 18, 2023

Dominique Ethan Moss Jr.

August 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button