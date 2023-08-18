Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Yvonne Patricia Maura aged 91 years, of Sayle Street, Boyd Subdivision, died at her residence on Monday 14th August, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: Anastasia Maura, Hubert & Orville Maura, Cecilia Maura, Jovita & Marko Chea, R. Matt & Cheryl Maura, and Marichal & Shenika Maura, and Val Maura; Grandchildren: Cedeno, Malissa, & Surnee Maura; Aaron & Christina Marie Chea; Matysha Maura-Cartwright, Michael, Brenika, Marichal Jr., and Micah Maura;Sister: Blanche Moss Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.