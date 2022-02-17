Zala Jane Grey Johnson
87 years old
Of Sea Breeze Estates
And formally of Savannah Sound Eleuthera
Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital
Thursday February10th, 2022 @ 6am
Zala Jane Grey Johnson Death Announcements
Fond memories will be held and live on by:
Children: Edward, Michael & Derek Johnson
Daughters-in-law: Rosa & Yvette Johnson
Grand Children: Winstonique, Khristian & Cailinh Johnson
Great Grandson: Ryley Richardson
Sisters-in-law: Sandra Gibson, & Margaret Rolle
Nephews and Nieces: Esaias Clarke, Alice Campbell, Retired Police Corporal
Paul & Marcia Clarke, Perry & Denise Clarke, RBDF Captain Philip & DPNO
Arneta Clarke, Wilshire Clarke, Dr. Byron & Dr. Yuberkis Clarke, Carol Clarke,
Ingrid Allen, Sandra Evans, Anita & Keddy Culmer, Carol & Preston Roberts,
Deidre & The HON. Myles Laroda, Vanessa, Dr. Lauren Gibson, Aubrey &
Dianna Gibson, Hezekiah & Lisa Gibson, Vaughn & Charmaine Gibson, Gerry &
Judy Gibson, Lerone & Shelda Gibson, Derek & Michelle Ryan, Surrell Daxon,
Chester & Lawrence Finley, Marti Powell
Numerous grand nieces and nephews
God Children: Deidre Thompson, Byron Saunders
Other Relatives & Friends Including:
Kathleen Johnson & Family, Una Butler (Nassau, New York), Rosemund Tucker,
Margaret, Mervin, & Ellen Gibson, The Gibson family of Bluff Eleuthera
Kathlean Demeritte, Dorothy Dames, Marge, Rosetta Johnson, and Warren
Gibson,
The Cartwright Family of Rock Sound, Nadeen Beneby, Jean Gyr,
The Millers & Rolle Family of Green Castle, Rev. Milton Lightbourne.,
Dea. Elmena Bethel, The Honorable Rev. Philip Bethel & Family.
Dr. Reginald Eldon, Audrea Clarke, Andrea Gibson, Kathleen Demeritte, Dorothy
Dames, Winifred Smith, Gwenette, McIntosh Shirley Hanna, Edith Gittens, Pam
Newbold, and Willamae Cunningham, Richlene, Sharon,Hattie, Carolyn, Ruth,
Colin Bullard, Maxine Gaitor, Olga Leonce, William Culmer, Errol Johnson, Gary
& Gloria Frodyma Detroit Michigan, Rev. Luther & Doreen Ferguson, Beryl and
Oral Burrows, Gibson’s, Bullard’s, Dames, Butler’s, Culmer’s & Seymour’s
Family. The Ebenezer Methodist Church family, & the entire Sea Breeze &
Savannah Sound community.
Funeral Arrangements are being Finalize and will be announced at a later date