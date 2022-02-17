Zala Jane Grey Johnson

87 years old

Of Sea Breeze Estates

And formally of Savannah Sound Eleuthera

Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital

Thursday February10th, 2022 @ 6am

Fond memories will be held and live on by:

Children: Edward, Michael & Derek Johnson

Daughters-in-law: Rosa & Yvette Johnson

Grand Children: Winstonique, Khristian & Cailinh Johnson

Great Grandson: Ryley Richardson

Sisters-in-law: Sandra Gibson, & Margaret Rolle

Nephews and Nieces: Esaias Clarke, Alice Campbell, Retired Police Corporal

Paul & Marcia Clarke, Perry & Denise Clarke, RBDF Captain Philip & DPNO

Arneta Clarke, Wilshire Clarke, Dr. Byron & Dr. Yuberkis Clarke, Carol Clarke,

Ingrid Allen, Sandra Evans, Anita & Keddy Culmer, Carol & Preston Roberts,

Deidre & The HON. Myles Laroda, Vanessa, Dr. Lauren Gibson, Aubrey &

Dianna Gibson, Hezekiah & Lisa Gibson, Vaughn & Charmaine Gibson, Gerry &

Judy Gibson, Lerone & Shelda Gibson, Derek & Michelle Ryan, Surrell Daxon,

Chester & Lawrence Finley, Marti Powell

Numerous grand nieces and nephews

God Children: Deidre Thompson, Byron Saunders

Other Relatives & Friends Including:

Kathleen Johnson & Family, Una Butler (Nassau, New York), Rosemund Tucker,

Margaret, Mervin, & Ellen Gibson, The Gibson family of Bluff Eleuthera

Kathlean Demeritte, Dorothy Dames, Marge, Rosetta Johnson, and Warren

Gibson,

The Cartwright Family of Rock Sound, Nadeen Beneby, Jean Gyr,

The Millers & Rolle Family of Green Castle, Rev. Milton Lightbourne.,

Dea. Elmena Bethel, The Honorable Rev. Philip Bethel & Family.

Dr. Reginald Eldon, Audrea Clarke, Andrea Gibson, Kathleen Demeritte, Dorothy

Dames, Winifred Smith, Gwenette, McIntosh Shirley Hanna, Edith Gittens, Pam

Newbold, and Willamae Cunningham, Richlene, Sharon,Hattie, Carolyn, Ruth,

Colin Bullard, Maxine Gaitor, Olga Leonce, William Culmer, Errol Johnson, Gary

& Gloria Frodyma Detroit Michigan, Rev. Luther & Doreen Ferguson, Beryl and

Oral Burrows, Gibson’s, Bullard’s, Dames, Butler’s, Culmer’s & Seymour’s

Family. The Ebenezer Methodist Church family, & the entire Sea Breeze &

Savannah Sound community.

Funeral Arrangements are being Finalize and will be announced at a later date