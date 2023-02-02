Obituaries

Zelma Bernadette Cooper Worrell

Zelma Bernadette Cooper Worrell aged 89 of Norfolk Street, Shirlea, died on Saturday, 28th January, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Donna (Fitzroy) Rose and Dr. Kerry (Eugene) Higgs; Sons: Paul Smith (deceased), Troy, Kyle (Angela), and Quinn (Dellarece) Worrell; Brothers: William, and Clifford Cooper (deceased), and Fletcher (Briniza) Cooper; Sisters: Clarice Cooper and Emily (Joseph) Glass; Numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

