Funeral Service For

Zelma Newbold, 69

a resident of Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at St. Gregory’s Anglican Church, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Dave D. Thomas assisted by Canon Sebastian Campbell and Rev. Fr. Chester Burton. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone Road.

Fond memories are left with her children: Shonel Newbold, Ikelyn Bannister, Timya Brennen, Glanville, Malvese (Kendal) and Angirece (Frisco) Major and Sharzell “Dannya” Farrington; grandchildren: Desmond Fawkes Jr, D’Chantae Lundy, D’Vantae, Ikelyn and Ikesha Bannister, Angelia Major, Kaison Higgs, Kendal Jr., Kenvarro and Kenson Seymour, Jamal Beckford Sr., Tony Shillingford; great-grandchildren: Jamal Beckford Jr., Ja’Mari Lundy and K’Liyah Rolle; daughter-in-law: Shaniqua Bannister; adopted children: Ephraim Bowleg, Bennett Rahming, Janice and Khayl Seymour; god-children: Mark Rolle, Christina King, Shawn Thurston, Reginald Seymour, Tanaz Thurston, Vincent Williams, Patrick Dean, Lynisha McKenzie, Ethan Rolle, Neil Bowleg, Tresheika Strachan, Ariah Davis, Jerrinique Rolle, Michaelette Pratt, Sean Armbrister (many others); brothers: Hillard, Milton and Birthlon Newbold; sisters-in-law: Ismae, Barbara, Helena and Marsha Newbold; nieces: Keeshe, Sheniqua, Kaivonne, Shavon, Rochelle, Hillary, Janique, Erica, Shirece, Leotha, Lethera; nephews: Kelson, Pedro, Kameron, Krishna, Trevor, Meko, Renardo, Shervin, Maxwell, Leshawn and Milton Jr.; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews; close relatives and friends: Dedrie Deveaux & Family, Inez McKenzie & Family, Gloria Jennings & Family, Llyod Gordan, Karen Bonaby, Elaine Sands, Susan Hall, Theresa, Brent, Carolyn, Cyril, Brian and Teran Rahming, Lucinda, Christine, Lilis, Mary, Marsha Cooper & Family, Selena, Patsy, Mavis, Reginald, Charles, Jacquelyn Stubbs & Family, Louise and Emerick Seymour & Family, Helen Thurston & Family, Rosa Reckley & Family, Allworth Rolle & Family, Bishop Petty & Family, Donette Williams & Family, Rose Campbell & Family, Joan Moss & Family, Ramon Miller, Roscoe Taylor, Trevor & Cheryl Strachan & Family, The Rahming Brothers, George Williams & Family, Hartman & Stacy Strachan & Family, Melvern Pratt & Family, Dianne Knowles & Family, Margaret Rolle & Family, Beautiny King & Family, Hencil Strachan & Family, Myrtle McPhee & Family, Pearl Carrol & Family, Selensia Percentie & Family, Paulette Higgs & Family, Dencina Stubbs & Family, Deborah McCoy & Family, Lavelle McKenzie, Terell Seymour, Dorothy Cox & Family, Emma Hepburn & Family, Greg McDonald & Family, Edgar Bonimy & Family, Etric Bannister, Danny & Ethyl Turner & Family, Jennimae Higgs & Family, Corrine King & Family, Irene Ramsey & Family, Eugene Rolle, The Strachan Family, The Turner Family, The Kerr Family, The Seymour Family, The Major Family, The Farrington Family, The McDonald Family, The Stubbs Family, The Rahming Family, The Rolle Family, The Dean Family, The Burrows Family, The Campbell Family and the entire Bennett’s Harbour and Cat Island Community; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

There will be NO VIEWING at the church.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads on Friday from 12:00noon to 5:00pm.