ZELMA & TROY WORRELL

Funeral Service for the late

ZELMA BERNADETTE WORRELL, 89 & TROY ST. PIERRE WORRELL, 65

of Norfolk Street, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 10th February 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North. Officiating will be Fr. Glen C. Nixon assisted by Rev’d. Deacon Samuel Mitchell. A private interment will be held.

Zelma and Troy were preceded in death by: Philip B. Worrell (ex-husband & father); Paul Smith (son & brother); Wilbert (Bill) and Clifford Cooper and Sam Barry (brothers & uncles).

Zelma and Troy are survived by: Daughters/Sisters: Donna (Fitzroy) Rose and Dr. Kerry (Eugene) Higgs; Sons/Brothers: Kyle (Angella), and Quinn (Dellarece) Worrell; Brother/Uncle: Fletcher (Briniza) Cooper; Sisters/Aunts: Clarice Cooper and Emily (Joseph) Glass; Sister-in-law/Aunt: Beverly Wallace Whitfield; Grandchildren/Nieces & Nephews: Erica, Michael and John Dial, Kristy, Kellie, Savannah, Matthew, Avrielle, Morgan, and Myles Worrell, Kayecia Estevez, and Dr. Arielle (Patton) Adderley, Jared and Justin Higgs; Great Grandchildren/Grand Nieces & Nephews: Montez, Ashley, Brooklyn, Aaliyah and Tatum Dial, Jasmine Jones, Sadie Minnis, Cameron, Carson and Chance Marcellino, Kayajah Sims, Kayamara and Macavelli Cartwright, Thor and Kal-El Estevez, Kiyannah Porter, and Steven Evens III; Nieces/1st Cousins: Anne Marie (Arnold) Bain, Therese (Clinton) Clarke, Pauline (Dencil) Rodgers, and Charise Cooper, Denise (Nigel) Bethel, Tiffany Glass, Wendy, Pam, Karen, Janice and Nadine Barry; Nephews/1st Cousins: Michael (Grace), Gregory (Donna), Clinton (Kim), Craig (Denver), Brian and Elbert (LaTina) Cooper, Vincent, Kenneth and Paul Wallace Whitfield; Grand Nieces & Nephews/Cousins: Corey, Kristofer, Leah, Raven, Geo, Kirishnia, Andre, Mikal, and Miles, Clinton Jr., Cindi, Corey, Kiara and Kai Cooper, Ramon and Devon Rodgers, Carrington Clarke, Denzel and Deneco Bethel, Chandra, Kristina, Kenneth, and Rochelle Wallace Whitfield, and Devaughn Neely; Additional relatives and friends: Ashleigh Lloyd, Derrisha Hogg, Matthew Sanshez, Pedro Infanti, Sidney Godet and family, Marco Higgs, Tazia Sweeting, Dorey Horton and family, Patsy Lyles and family, Atwood Cooper and family, Vetzel Cooper and family, J.M. Pinder and family, Decline Johnson, Daryl, Marsha and Keith Bartlett, DeAnn Moss, Ormand and Gary Russell, Pertrenda Lightbourne, Menita Wisdom, Jerri Cumberbatch, Floyd Moxey and family, Pauline Cooper Cartwright and family, Carol Albury, Victor Hutcheson, Canon Peter Scott, Matthew Mitchell, Foster Dillet, Davy & Stephanie Rolle, the Newball family, Nurse Karen Thompson, Father Glen Nixon and the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Senior Choir and church community, and the families of the late: Beryl Barnett, Sir Clement Maynard, Bill Martin, Fred Hanna, Reginald Saunders, Simeon Bowe, Sammy Isaacs, DaCosta and Clyde Williams, Fritz Grant, Fred Wilson, and Jane Parker and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May Their Souls Rest In Peace!

Cremation was held.