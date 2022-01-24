Zoë Jordan and Taiden Culmer among Rotary’s regional competition winners

Zoë Jordan of Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) and Taiden Culmer of Kingsway Academy are among 10 winners who will see their stories published in “The Butterfly StoryBook” (2021), which will be a unique collection of 10 short stories.

Zoë and Jaiden were among 10 winners chosen from 63 submissions from across the Caribbean.

“First of all, I didn’t believe I won! And then when I saw my name, I believed it. I was like wow,” said Zoë. She said she was “so excited”.

Zoë’s story is about a Canadian goose that is migrating but has an accident and finds himself in the Caribbean. He meets a nice Bahamian flamingo who shows him about the Caribbean and teaches the goose about the culture.

“They end up friends and going to Canada together,” said Zoë.

The LCIS student, who enjoys writing, said every word makes her feel like she is a part of the story and a part of a “different, extraordinary world”.

Zoe Jordan.

“I have always written stories…or wanted to tell stories – sometimes, with just pictures. I love playing make believe, and writing is just like that for me. My teacher introduced it to me and I loved learning about other Caribbean countries. I did research and realized that I don’t know a lot about other countries.”

Zoë, who also loves the color pink and flamingos, said being able to add some of the things she loves into her story, made her happy.

The Butterfly StoryBook Competition is an annual story writing contest sponsored by the Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean, which is a part of Rotary International’s District 7020.

The competition is open to primary school children between the ages of seven and 11. The stories provide illustrations of good deeds and highlight Caribbean culture.

The purpose of the Rotary project is to improve literacy globally by providing a book that can be read by children in countries from around the world and, at the same time, present young authors with an opportunity to be published.

Rotary Club of South Ocean (RCSO) President Zelma Wilson said basic education and literacy is a primary focus of Rotary and that RCSO is “delighted” to advance Rotary’s efforts to focus on advancing the initiative which she said is essential for eradicating a number of social ills by reducing poverty, improving health, encouraging community and economic development, and assist with promoting peace.

Past editions of “The Butterfly StoryBook” have been published and made available on Amazon. All proceeds from the sales of the books enable Rotary to continue to encourage and empower youth in the Caribbean region.

RCSO is the newest club of the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas (RCOB) and was chartered on February 17, 2021.

Rotary is one of the oldest civic organizations, having been in existence for 110 years, with a global network of 1.2 million people. The activities of Rotary focus primarily on sustainable projects that assist in solving some of the socio-economic issues in communities. Rotary’s global mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through a fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.